England's Keira Walsh joins squad for training on eve of Nigeria game

Reuters
England midfielder Keira Walsh trained on Sunday with the European champions on the eve of the Lionesses' last-16 game against Nigeria, her first time in training since suffering a knee injury on July 28.

Walsh left the pitch on a stretcher with what looked like a serious injury during England's 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28, and sat out their 6-1 rout of China to cap the group stage.

The team announced a day later that Walsh had not suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but it is still not known when she will be able to play. England won all three of their group games at the World Cup to finish atop Group D.

Walsh is considered one the world's top midfielders, signing a three-year deal with Barcelona last September for a world-record fee of around 400,000 pounds.

FootballWorld Cup WomenWalsh KeiraEnglandNigeria
