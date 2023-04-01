Flashscore Awards: Spain named best women's team of the year for 2023

The national team coached by Montse Tome is the logical winner after clinching the world title last summer.

The Spanish team is the best women's team of the year according to the Flashscore Awards, a vote involving more than fifty journalists (from thirteen different countries).

Clubs such as Barcelona, which won the Spanish Supercup, La Liga F and the Champions League - and national teams were all in the running. In the end, it was the world champions who were rewarded by the editors.

Their record is remarkable: 18 wins and just three defeats, including one in a friendly against Australia. The first test of 2023 was against Jamaica (winning 3-0) and the last against Sweden (winning 5-3).

From the ideal start in Oceania, where they travelled to adapt to the time change and weather conditions, to an even better result in front of a devoted home crowd.

An unforgettable success

The team coached at the time by Jorge Vilda entered the event with only two previous participations and with the Round of 16 as their record. It is difficult to place - a country that is not used to reaching the advanced rounds in the favourites' camp, but the question changes when you remember that there is Alexia Putellas (double Ballon d'Or winner), Aitana Bonmatí or Jenni Hermoso, a player who has scored goals and provided assists during her long career in the top flight.

La Roja got through the group phase with flying colours (3-0 and 5-0 wins over Zambia and Costa Rica). But they were thrashed 4-0 by Japan in the battle for top spot, leaving doubts hanging over a depleted squad, which reacted in the best possible way against Switzerland (5-1). Then they had to go to extra time to overcome the ever-tough Netherlands (2-1).

Spain's recent results Flashscore

The then leader of the FIFA rankings was expected to reach the semi-finals, a match that came down to the final moments, in particular when Olga Carmona scored in the 89th minute. It was Carmona who scored the only goal of the final, another whipped effort from the right flank that England's Mary Earps could do nothing about.

Various problems

2022 was marked by the conflict with 15 internationals - a problem that has persisted for a year as Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro remain excluded because they consider the institutional changes insufficient. The rift between the RFEF and the players became even more evident after Rubiales' unconsented kiss when virtually all the players resigned because, as they explained, they did not have a safe environment.

Spain's incredible form Flashscore

This is how Montse Tome began her experience as coach, after the sacking of Jorge Vilda, who was accused of putting pressure on Hermoso and her entourage after what happened at the post-match ceremony, a version he rejects.

The Olympics are getting closer

The World Cup has been in the spotlight for most of the year, but no one is forgetting that the Olympics are only a few months away. Securing a place has been no mean feat, and that is even truer today.

The hardest part, finishing top of the Nations League group stage, has already been done. With a place in the semi-finals secured, all they have to do is beat the Dutch or win the duel for third and fourth place to achieve their objective.