Head coach Gerhardsson strives for success as Sweden eyes World Cup win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Head coach Gerhardsson strives for success as Sweden eyes World Cup win
Head coach Gerhardsson strives for success as Sweden eyes World Cup win
Sweden take on Spain on Tuesday
Sweden take on Spain on Tuesday
Reuters
Sweden's march to the Women's World Cup semi-finals has seen the Scandinavians eliminate former winners Japan and the United States, but coach Peter Gerhardsson does not want his team to rest on those achievements as he focuses on winning the title.

Gerhardsson's side will face Spain on Tuesday with a place in the final at stake after handing 2011 winners Japan a 2-1 defeat in Auckland on Friday.

Their progress comes after seeing off the United States, the defending champions, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 five days earlier and has left Gerhardsson looking for even more from his squad.

"For me as a coach and the players, you are never finished, you have to prove things all the time," said Gerhardsson.

"It's our performance out there. That's the show.

"Football is difficult for me. It's difficult, technical, and everything like that. So that's why everybody's interested. You, me, players, audience, everybody. It's exciting."

Sweden's success has come despite the team receiving little of the fanfare afforded to the tournament's more fancied nations prior to kick-off last month.

Of those remaining in the competition, Sweden, winners of the silver medal at the Olympics in Japan in 2021, possess the best historical record, having appeared in the semi-finals on four previous occasions.

The Swedes have only converted one of those appearances into a place in the final, however, when they defeated Canada before losing to Germany in the 2003 decider.

While the outside world has paid his team minimal attention, Gerhardsson believes his players possess the on-field confidence more often associated with a club team.

"I have had such incredibly skilled players, not only on the pitch," he said. "They're very meticulous, they're interested and always give 100 percent whatever it concerns and I think that's a very important aspect.

"During tournaments like this we become more of a club team. If you've played in a club team for many years there can be some tension between certain players, but we manage this time we have together very well.

"When I was a player I enjoyed making my own decisions on the pitch within a certain framework. They do that. They're nice, they're cocky when they're on the pitch and that makes me calm. Whether that matters for them, I don't know."

Mentions
SwedenFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Japan put Nadeshiko football back on the map, says proud coach
Set pieces the secret of Sweden's success as World Cup semi-final awaits
Impressive Sweden down Japan to reach World Cup semi-finals yet again
Updated
Show more
Football
Bayern Munich sign England striker Harry Kane from Tottenham
Updated
Bayern Munich and Harry Kane hope transfer will prove to be perfect match
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Kane, Chelsea confident in signing Caicedo
Updated
Japan's coach Ikeda wants youngsters to grow as Nadeshiko head home
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield
Manchester City victory at Burnley marred by injury to Kevin de Bruyne
Roberto Firmino debut hat-trick lights up Al-Ahli win in Saudi Pro League opener
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Kane, Chelsea confident in signing Caicedo
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |