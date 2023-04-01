LIVE: Nigeria score a third to leave wasteful Australia stunned in Brisbane

The match is being played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium

Co-hosts Australia started their Women's World Cup campaign with an unspectacular yet important 1-0 win over Ireland while Nigeria secured a point from their draw with Canada. A win in this match would send Australia through to the knock-out stage but Nigeria will be desperate to continue their World Cup adventure as well.

First Half

Ellie Carpenter of Australia (left) fights for the ball with Uchenna Kanu of Nigeria Reuters

A cagey opening to the match was followed by the Matildas gradually finding their rhythm and taking control of possession.

The hosts created openings and chances but just couldn't find that decisive blow to breach Nigeria’s defence in the opening half hour.

Emily van Egmond of Australia celebrates after scoring Reuters

Emily van Egmond finally broke Nigeria's dogged resistance in stoppage time when she guided the ball into the bottom corner to give Australia a deserved lead.

Not to be outdone, Nigeria hit right back on the stroke of the break, however. Uchenna Kanu scored the equaliser with her team's first shot on target.

Nigeria celebrate Uchenna Kanu's equalising goal Reuters

Second Half

The goal clearly boosted the visiting African side and they came out in the second half with a spring in their step. Just beyond the hour mark, the comeback was completed when Osinachi Ohale bravely bundled the ball over the line following a corner.

Osinachi Ohale scores Nigeria's second goal Reuters

Sloppy and disorganised defending from the hosts then allowed substitute Asisat Oshoala to make it 3-1 in the 72nd minute, leaving the Matildas with a lot to do to turn things around.

