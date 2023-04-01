Morocco hires former Spanish manager Jorge Vilda as new women's team coach

  4. Morocco hires former Spanish manager Jorge Vilda as new women's team coach
Jorge Vilda won the Women's World Cup as Spanish manager in the summer
Reuters
Women's World Cup winner and former Spain coach Jorge Vilda (42) was appointed as the new manager of the Morocco women's team on Thursday, succeeding Frenchman Reynald Pedros (52).

Vilda, who won the Women's World Cup with Spain in August, was sacked 10 days after FIFA suspended former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales (46) for giving a non-consensual kiss to striker Jenni Hermoso (33) during the medal ceremony in Sydney.

The coach, who considered his dismissal "unfair", was widely criticised for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly in which the latter railed against "false feminism" and vowed not to resign.

Vilda is now also being investigated by Spain's High Court in the alleged case of sexual assault and coercion against Rubiales following the controversial kiss.

Originally, only Rubiales was under formal investigation, while other federation officials and players were called as witnesses.

Pedros joined Morocco in November 2020 and led the team to their first ever World Cup this year in Australia and New Zealand. They became the first Arab side to qualify for the last 16, but after two friendly losses against Zambia, Pedros was dismissed.

"The book closes and I am very disappointed not to continue my mission with the Moroccan national A team. But, so proud to have put this team on top of the world," Pedros posted on social media platform X.

