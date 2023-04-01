Sleeping giants Spain awaken at Women's World Cup after reaching first final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Sleeping giants Spain awaken at Women's World Cup after reaching first final
Sleeping giants Spain awaken at Women's World Cup after reaching first final
Spain managed a historical win over Sweden to reach the final
Spain managed a historical win over Sweden to reach the final
Reuters
For a global football power boasting a men's world championship and thriving domestic leagues, Spain's long years in the wilderness of the women's game seemed a curious anomaly even as European rivals pushed hard for the major trophies.

On Tuesday, "La Roja" shrugged off that record of underachievement with a rousing 2-1 win over Sweden to reach the final of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Having failed to even qualify for the World Cup until Canada in 2015, Spain have electrified Australia and New Zealand with 17 goals and a lively, attacking game.

Their rise has mirrored the revival of European football at a tournament once dominated by the United States.

With Sweden having ended the U.S. dynasty in the first knockout round, the continent produced three of the four semi-finalists and will lock up the final if England beat co-hosts Australia in Sydney later on Wednesday.

Now brimming with confidence, Spain will fancy winning the final against any opponent.

"It is something that is fabulous for Spanish football, everyone who’s worked throughout so many years," said coach Jorge Vilda.

Spain's women have long toiled in the shadow of the men's team, whose golden era yielded a 2010 World Cup triumph sandwiched by a pair of European Championship trophies.

Yet La Rojas' trip to this World Cup final has generated headlines in Spain and sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

"It's very emotional for me because it’s the culmination of your profession. It's marvellous to make so many people happy," said Vilda.

Now the genie is out of the bottle, it may be hard to put back.

Spain have momentum on their side, and not only at the World Cup. Belated investment in women's soccer is now paying dividends and the future is bright.

Liga F, the top women's domestic competition, has become a top destination for global talent while Barcelona have become the benchmark in European club football, claiming two of the last three women's Champions League titles.

Already blessed with world class playmakers Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, the national squad boasts such depth that even last year's revolt by 15 players proved unable to derail their World Cup preparations.

The next generation is also eager to make its mark as shown by super-substitute Salma Paralluelo.

The Barcelona winger ignited Spain with the opening goal in the semi-final against Sweden, days after dumping the Netherlands with an extra-time winner.

Though reports of disharmony between Vilda and some of his players have endured through the World Cup, the team have been united on the field and responded well to pressure.

Their ability to score has managed to cover for defensive lapses that have cost goals and for the absence of centre back Mapi Leon, one of the players who refused to reconcile with Vilda.

In beating Sweden, Spain not only eliminated the highest-ranked semi-finalist and broke down one of the world's most stingy defences, they won a new fan in opposing coach Peter Gerhardsson.

"I hope Spain win because I always like that kind of football," said the Sweden boss.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSpain
Related Articles
Sweden and Spain gear up for 'high pressure' Women's World Cup semi-final
Wellington struggling to fill early World Cup matches with New Zealand set to come to town
Nielsen's Gracenote predicts United States to win third straight World Cup
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Chelsea reportedly agree deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Germany international Robin Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan
Australia's quarter-final hero Mackenzie Arnold ready to step up again
Senegal defender Abdou Diallo swaps Paris St Germain for Qatar's Al Arabi
More to Australia than just Sam Kerr, says England coach Sarina Wiegman
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain
Updated
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Late flurry of goals sees Spain beat Sweden to reach first Women's World Cup final
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |