Spanish federation regional representatives call for resignation of Luis Rubiales

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spanish federation regional representatives call for resignation of Luis Rubiales
Spanish federation regional representatives call for resignation of Luis Rubiales
The Spanish Football Federation have demanded the resignation of Rubiales
The Spanish Football Federation have demanded the resignation of Rubiales
Reuters
Regional representatives of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) late on Monday demanded the immediate resignation of the body's President Luis Rubiales for grabbing player Jenni Hermoso (33) and kissing her on the lips at the World Cup.

Many of the representatives had initially applauded Rubiales when he announced on Friday he would not quit, but are now asking him to step down after the country's High Court prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation on whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression.

"Following recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged Spanish football's image, the (regional) presidents demand that Luis Rubiales immediately resign," the representatives said in a statement.

The about-turn at the federation added pressure on Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the presentation ceremony following Spain's World Cup win in Sydney on August 20th.

Many have urged Rubiales to step down
Reuters

Rubiales has refused to step down, saying the kiss - which took place in a live broadcast - was consensual. His mother is holed up in a church in the family's hometown of Motril and has started a hunger strike in support of her son.

Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.

The situation has spiralled into a national row over women's rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave.

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz demanded the dismissal of the head coaches of both men's and women's national squads.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHermoso JeniferSpain
Related Articles
Explained: The proceedings Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales could face
Furore over Spanish kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe against Rubiales
Updated
Andres Iniesta: Rubiales kiss 'damaging the image' of Spanish football
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Updated
Fulham sign Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for £15 million
Highlights of the weekend: Chelsea rebuilt, United come back and an odd moment in Slovakia
Winning Asian Cup the priority for new Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini
Awesome Atletico in seventh heaven as they demolish neighbours Rayo Vallecano
Football Tracker: Inter win in Sardinia, Atletico destroy Rayo Vallecano
Updated
Herdman steps down as head coach of Canadian national team to join Toronto FC
Inter continue their perfect start to Serie A campaign with win over Cagliari
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Furore over Spanish kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe against Rubiales
Djokovic eyeing 24th Grand Slam title and number one ranking as US Open gets underway
Football Tracker: Inter win in Sardinia, Atletico destroy Rayo Vallecano

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |