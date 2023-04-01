Spanish women's football team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spanish women's football team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore
Spanish women's football team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore
Updated
Vilda joined Spain in 2015
Vilda joined Spain in 2015
Reuters
Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, in reaction to the scandal of the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso (33) by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly unsolicited kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has agreed to terminate the contract of Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, the source said.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda's contract, the source said.

The scandal involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour.

Considered a close ally of Rubiales, Vilda had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of his inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men's squad.

Most of the players involved were cut out of the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain's leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers”, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda and Luis de La Fuente, the men's national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behaviour.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHermoso JeniferSpain
Related Articles
Spain men's team condemn Rubiales after Hermoso kiss
Rubiales kiss 'spoiled' Spain's win, says Infantino
Bonmati insists society cannot allow abuse of power
Show more
Football
Manchester United under pressure to act over Antony assault claims
Court probes 'possible systemic corruption' aiding Barcelona
Former Rangers striker Morelos signs for Brazilian club Santos
Evan Ferguson out of Ireland's Euro qualifiers with knee injury
FA 'to pursue Guardiola' should Southgate quit England post
Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025
England midfielder Henderson defends move to Saudi Arabia
Most Read
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings