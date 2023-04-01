The Netherlands bring USA's 10-match winning streak to an end with 1-1 draw

A second-half header from Lindsey Horan allowed USA to salvage a draw against the Netherlands. The reigning World Cup champions saw their winning run of 10 consecutive matches come to an end in a repeat of the 2019 final.

The United States have been known for their above-average physicality, a trait that has allowed them to stay ahead of most rivals over the last few years, but that wasn’t evident in this game, as the Netherlands challenged them like very few teams in the world can.

The Dutch side pressed high up the pitch early on and opened the scoring with their first attack via Jill Roord. The Manchester City midfielder placed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box, and without doing too much, the Dutch were ahead against the reigning world champions.

The USWNT then started to push the lines forward and began to create some decent chances, with Trinity Rodman and Alex Morgan playing prominent roles.

Spitse saw more of the ball than anyone Flashscore

The Netherlands were happy with moving the ball around in their own half, knowing they didn’t need to take unnecessary risks, and dominated possession as a result.

The United States looked the more threatening side though, but lacked the end product, a theme also in their first group game, and went into the break 1-0 down.

Needing at least one goal to avoid potential qualifying complications, the holders came out battling in the second half, pressing higher up the pitch, dictating the tempo.

The change in approach paid off early in the second period, as Horan netted her second goal of the tournament with a close-range header following a swinging corner kick from Rose Lavelle.

The USWNT then scored a second goal shortly after via Morgan, but the goal was ruled out due to an offside position from the star striker, who had taken advantage of a beautiful pass from Rodman.

The match stats Flashscore

The Netherlands were struggling to hold on now, but almost found themselves ahead late on when a shot was deflected goalwards by Julie Ertz.

Despite the late scare, the Americans continued to push for a winner until the final whistle, with Smith and Rodman generating chances, but the Netherlands managed to escape with a draw.

Both teams moved to four points after two group-stage matches, and they control their fate ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Lindsey Horan (USA)

