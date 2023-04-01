The Netherlands bring USA's 10-match winning streak to an end with 1-1 draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. The Netherlands bring USA's 10-match winning streak to an end with 1-1 draw
The Netherlands bring USA's 10-match winning streak to an end with 1-1 draw
Neither side could find a winner
Neither side could find a winner
Reuters
A second-half header from Lindsey Horan allowed USA to salvage a draw against the Netherlands. The reigning World Cup champions saw their winning run of 10 consecutive matches come to an end in a repeat of the 2019 final.

The United States have been known for their above-average physicality, a trait that has allowed them to stay ahead of most rivals over the last few years, but that wasn’t evident in this game, as the Netherlands challenged them like very few teams in the world can.

The Dutch side pressed high up the pitch early on and opened the scoring with their first attack via Jill Roord. The Manchester City midfielder placed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box, and without doing too much, the Dutch were ahead against the reigning world champions.

The USWNT then started to push the lines forward and began to create some decent chances, with Trinity Rodman and Alex Morgan playing prominent roles.

Spitse saw more of the ball than anyone
Flashscore

The Netherlands were happy with moving the ball around in their own half, knowing they didn’t need to take unnecessary risks, and dominated possession as a result.

The United States looked the more threatening side though, but lacked the end product, a theme also in their first group game, and went into the break 1-0 down.

Needing at least one goal to avoid potential qualifying complications, the holders came out battling in the second half, pressing higher up the pitch, dictating the tempo.

The change in approach paid off early in the second period, as Horan netted her second goal of the tournament with a close-range header following a swinging corner kick from Rose Lavelle.

The USWNT then scored a second goal shortly after via Morgan, but the goal was ruled out due to an offside position from the star striker, who had taken advantage of a beautiful pass from Rodman.

The match stats
Flashscore

The Netherlands were struggling to hold on now, but almost found themselves ahead late on when a shot was deflected goalwards by Julie Ertz.

Despite the late scare, the Americans continued to push for a winner until the final whistle, with Smith and Rodman generating chances, but the Netherlands managed to escape with a draw.

Both teams moved to four points after two group-stage matches, and they control their fate ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Lindsey Horan (USA)

See all the match stats here.

The player ratings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNetherlandsUSAWWC report
Related Articles
United States and the Netherlands face off in a repeat of the 2019 final
USA match to showcase the best of women's football, says Netherlands manager
Rose Lavelle not dwelling on past glory as USA face old foes Netherlands
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal closing in on Verratti as Mbappe rejects offer
Updated
Icon Lionel Messi an instant hit in Miami both on and off the pitch
Leandro Trossard at the double as Gunners down Barcelona in Los Angeles
Haiti coach Nicolas Delepine wants to see same passion against China at World Cup
Brilliant Jude Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid down Manchester United
The Netherlands content but not cheering after holding USA to 1-1 draw
USA have yet to produce their best at World Cup, says Andonovski after Netherlands draw
PSG's Kylian Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Saudi suitors Al-Hilal over big-money move
Greenwood confident England can shed their goalscoring issues at World Cup
French striker Dembele moves to Al-Ettifaq following expiration of Lyon contract
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal closing in on Verratti as Mbappe rejects offer
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta
United States and the Netherlands face off in a repeat of the 2019 final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |