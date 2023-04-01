'This team is ruthless': Sarina Wiegman hails England's World Cup spirit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. 'This team is ruthless': Sarina Wiegman hails England's World Cup spirit
'This team is ruthless': Sarina Wiegman hails England's World Cup spirit
England's players celebrate after their victory over Australia
England's players celebrate after their victory over Australia
AFP
Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo did the damage late on in Sydney as England shattered Australian dreams Wednesday with a clinical 3-1 win to set up a Women's World Cup final against Spain.

The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to silence most of the 75,000 crowd and reach the final for the first time.

They took the lead nine minutes before the break with Manchester United's Ella Toone unleashing a rocket just inside the box with the outside of her boot.

A fit-again Sam Kerr, starting for the first time this tournament, hit back for the home side just after the hour with a world-class goal that set the game on fire, picking up the ball and letting fly from 30 yards after a weaving run.

Lauren Hemp's goal sequence
Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

It sparked ecstatic scenes but the crowd were silenced just eight minutes later when Hemp muscled her way into the box and stabbed into the corner, before Russo put the icing on the cake with four minutes left of normal time.

"We achieved the final and it's unbelievable. It feels like we won it but we didn't win it (the World Cup), we just won this game," said England coach Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman will now take charge of a team in a second World Cup final
AFP

"We played a hard game, but again we found a way to win. We have been talking about ruthlessness and this team has ruthlessness, whether it is up front or in defence."

England's midfielder #08 Georgia Stanway celebrates her team's victory
AFP

Dream come true

England now face a final on Sunday, also at Stadium Australia, against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four, with a new name to be engraved on the trophy.

"Every game in this tournament has been of the highest level so we have to be ready," said Russo.

"But we've been dreaming since we were little girls. We're excited, we'll recover and be ready."

England's forward #23 Alessia Russo celebrates scoring her team's third goal
AFP

England had been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish their best World Cup before now.

But Wiegman led them to the European title last year on home soil and captain Millie Bright said before the semi-final they were now better placed to handle big-pressure games.

They demonstrated their resilience at a pumping and partisan Stadium Australia, successfully blanking out the noise to silence an expectant home nation.

Australia v England match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

Despite losing Australia have enjoyed their best World Cup ever, with a third-placed playoff against Sweden on Saturday still to play.

"I feel for so many tonight, the players all left it out there," said Australia coach Tony Gustavsson. "But it was one of those nights. England were clinical.

"Our defending in the first half was solid, but we were not brave enough on the ball. In the second half we started playing the type of game we can play."

Average positions for England
Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

Heavy challenges

With striker and skipper Kerr fit again, Gustavsson moved Emily van Egmond to the bench in one of two changes with defender Clare Polkinghorne in for an ill Alanna Kennedy.

England stuck to the same XI that beat Colombia 2-1 with striker Lauren James serving the second of a two-match ban - she will be eligible to play on Sunday.

England were the better side for much of the first half.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold rescued Australia, deflecting Georgia Stanway's strike with her legs.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Kerr was in the thick of the early action and England ruthlessly looked to close her down with some heavy challenges, one of them earning Alex Greenwood a yellow card.

But as England grew in confidence they began controlling the midfield battle.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute with Toone, in the side for James, arrowing her shot into the top right corner after Hemp pulled the ball back from the touchline.

With 45 minutes to save their tournament, Australia frantically pressed forward and it paid dividends when Kerr's wonder strike drew them level.

But England were unmoved and when Ellie Carpenter misjudged a long ball into the box, Hemp hustled her way through to score from close range.

As the hosts pushed forward for the equaliser the home fans so desperately wanted, Russo found herself alone in the box and finished calmly with her right foot to seal a deserved win for England.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandAustralia
Related Articles
'Every kid's dream': Lauren Hemp hails 'special' England team after semi-final success
England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching Women's World Cup final
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Updated
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move
Updated
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery
Harry Kane says he joined Bayern to push his limits after Spurs departure
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson rues what might have been after England loss
Sheffield United sign midfielder free agent Tom Davies on three-year deal
UEFA president Ceferin calls on Europe to end "cancer" of football violence
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |