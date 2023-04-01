Women's World Cup LIVE: Catley scores from spot as Australia edge towards opening victory

Australia will be without Sam Kerr for the opener against Ireland
Stephanie Catley nets from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to give Australia a deserved lead in Sydney as the Irish look to get back into the game midway through the second half.

The penalty kick was given after Marissa Sheva bundled over Hayley Raso in the box, giving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

Before kick-off though, Australia were dealt a huge blow with talismanic striker Sam Kerr (29) ruled out for at least the first two games of the tournament with a calf injury picked up in training on Wednesday.

More than 75,784 fans attended the game in Sydney, setting a record for the country. However both sides looked nervy throughout he first half with neither team able to create an opportunity of any real note.

A late strike from Australia's Katrina Gorry threatened to provide some action, but it was easily saved seconds before the half-time whistle.

First half match stats
StatsPerform

Earlier in the day, New Zealand shocked former winners Norway 1-0, to get their tournament off to the perfect start. Catch up with the game by reading our report now.

Check out all the match stats from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAustraliaIrelandWorld Cup Women
