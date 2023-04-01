Women's World Cup LIVE: France put one foot in quarters as they fly into three-goal lead

The match is being played in Adelaide, Australia
Reuters, StatsPerform
In the last of the Women's World Cup second-round matches, France play shock stage qualifiers Morocco for the chance to play co-hosts Australia in the quarter-finals. Who will come out on top in Adelaide in what has been a tournament full of upsets?

See the teams and keep up to date with the stats on Flashscore.

First Half

It didn't take long for the favourites to take the lead. After dominating the open stages, France burst forward down the left with Sakina Karchaoui crossing for Kadidiatou Diani to head home.

Not long later, they doubled that lead through Kenza Dali before Eugenie Le Sommer made it 3-0 within 25 minutes of play!

FootballWorld Cup WomenMoroccoFrance
