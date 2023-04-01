Women's World Cup LIVE: James stunner the difference as England lead at half-time

Scores
News
Updated
England take on Demark
That's half-time. England looked much improved from their last performance, and started the game really well. But Denmark settled into the contest after about 30 minutes and began targeting a shaky English defence. A big moment in the half was the injury of Keira Walsh for England, which looked pretty serious.

England looked vulnerable against Haiti in their opening Women's World Cup encounter and will be hoping to fare much better against a strong Denmark side. The Danish, like England, were victorious in their opening match, defeating China 1-0. 

Follow the game live with Flashscore through our audio commentary.

First Half

After dominating the first five minutes of the game, England opened the scoring thanks to a wonder goal from Lauren James. The winger picked the ball up on the left and drove at the Danish defence, before bending in a glorious strike into the side netting.

James celebrates opening the scoring
It was a confident start from England, allowing Denmark very little time on the ball. The decision to start James was also proving to be a smart one, as she continued to cause the Danish defence all sorts of problems in possession. 

Lucy Bronze also began the game well, putting in some really dangerous crosses into the penalty area. James could easily have had a second if she connected with the right-back's delivery with a little more purchase.

Despite the early English pressure, Denmark missed a big chance to equalise. Following an exquisite turn, Rikke Madsen's shot from inside the penalty area whistled just wide of the post. 

With around 15 minutes left of the half, the Danes finally settled into the game, and started creating more chances against a less-than-convincing English defence.

In what was a really big blow for England, Keira Walsh had to be stretchered off after picking up what looked like a knee injury. She was replaced by Laura Coombs. Alongside the injuries of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, the spine of England's team has been well and truly ripped up.

England vs Denmark half-time stats
