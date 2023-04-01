Women's World Cup LIVE: Norway increasing the pressure with just minutes to go

Norway are really beginning to up the ante now with a few minutes to go, knowing they are in need of a goal far more than Switzerland.

Second Half

Following a quiet start to the half, Norway finally created a good chance to open the scoring, but Emilie Haavi's strike was saved well by Gaelle Thalmann.

First Half

Switzerland were far from convincing in their win against the Philippines, but know a victory today will almost secure their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Norway however, suffered a surprise defeat against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament, so will be desperately searching for a crucial three points.

Before the game, Norway's Ada Hegerberg picked up a groin injury in the warm-up, dealing a huge blow to her side's hopes of progressing from Group A.

The Swiss started the match on the front foot, putting the Norway defence under some pressure. Switzerland then had an early chance but Ramona Bachmann's goalbound shot inside the penalty area was blocked.

After a slow start, Norway eventually settled into the contest, and could easily have gone 1-0 up. A great cross was put in to Sophie Roman Haug, but her header was saved by Gaelle Thalmann.

Switzerland soon after missed a big chance of their own, with Barcelona striker Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic smashing a shot over the bar from a good position.

Switzerland vs Norway half-time stats StatsPerform

