Women's World Cup LIVE: Second half underway as England cruising into knockouts

First Half
England took the lead inside five minutes, courtesy of a fine finish from Alessia Russo. The striker received the ball in the box, and calmly slotted into the bottom corner. Just a minute earlier, Denmark thought they had gone a goal up against Haiti, but the goal was disallowed.
Denmark took the lead against Haiti in the 21st minute, with Pernille Harder scoring from the spot. China were heading out as it stood, and desperately needed to find a way back into the contest.
25 minutes in, England doubled their lead thanks to Lauren Hemp. The forward was played through on goal after an inch-perfect pass from Lauren James, and she made no mistake, finishing with aplomb. England were cruising.
The Lionesses almost made it three, with Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze's header hitting the post, much to the relief of China.
Just five minutes before half-time, England did make it three, with James scoring her second goal of the tournament. It was yet another wonderful strike from long range from the 21-year-old, who has truly announced herself on the biggest stage.
James thought she had her second of the game - yet another stunning curler from long range. However, it was ruled out for offside after Bronze was deemed to be offside.
The half time whistle blew soon after with England putting in their best 45 minutes of the tournament and Group D all but wrapped up for them. They will be heading into the knockout stages as table toppers.
Second Half
Lauren James was exceptional in the first half, scoring a goal and providing two assists. Can she add to that tally?