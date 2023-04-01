Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden double lead against Japan after Angeldal penalty

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden double lead against Japan after Angeldal penalty
Updated
Ilested opened the scoring for Sweden
We are down to the final few! It's quarter-final time in the Women's World Cup and in the second of the day's match-ups, red-hot Japan play Sweden, who are fresh off dumping the USA out of the tournament.

Check out the lineups and follow the match stats here.

First Half

Stina Blackstenius managed to get behind Saki Kumagai, leaving the Swedish striker one-on-one with the 'keeper, lacking composure however as the shot goes wide off of the left post! First serious chance of the match with 25 minutes in.

Blackstenius got close to finding the net
After a chaotic sequence in the box following a free-kick, Japan fail to clear the ball out as the ball falls to Amanda Ilested who strikes from point-blank range to open the scoring with 30 minutes on the clock.

Despite an intense start from the Japanese frontline, Sweden have managed to absorb the pressure and recycle it to their advantage, relying on quick counter-attacks and on the pace and directness of Asllani. Long balls have helped them stay ahead as well as the first 45 end to their advantage.

Sweden have concentrated their offensive efforts on the right side
Second Half

With only five minutes in the second period, Fuka Nagano commits a handball in the midst of yet another shambolic attempt at clearing the ball from the Japanese defense after a free-kick. The referee consults VAR before pointing to the spot as Filippa Angeldad converts the penalty, sending the 'keeper the wrong side, and doubling the lead.

