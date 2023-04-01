Women's World Cup LIVE: USA pushing to open the scoring against Sweden

Women's World Cup LIVE: USA pushing to open the scoring against Sweden
Neither side has broken the deadlock
Profimedia, StatsPerform
In perhaps the standout match of the tournament thus far, the USA and Sweden - first and third in the world rankings respectively - are battling it out for a place in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.

Keep up with the stats and lineups here 

First Half

The opening stages of the match were cagey to say the least, with the first shot on target not coming until the 17th minute, when Trinity Rodman (21) saw a powerful effort saved by Zecira Musovic (27). Nine minutes later, the same thing happened again, with the American forward the only player on the pitch looking an attacking threat.

USA began to dominate as the first half neared its end and were inches away from taking the lead when a header from Lindsey Horan (29) hit the bar. They continued to push forward after that, but the Swedes did pose a threat on the counter.

Ultimately, neither side were able to open the scoring before the half-time whistle was blown though, heading into the break on level terms.

It was a cagey first half
StatsPerform

Second Half

USA picked up where they left off in the second half with Horan going close to opening the scoring again in the 52nd minute, being denied by an excellent save from the impressive Musovic. 

As the match moved into its second hour, Sweden stabilised things, keeping hold of the ball more to stifle the momentum that their opponents were building and even pushing forward themselves. That being said, the reigning champions still looked more likely to take the lead.

