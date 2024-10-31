Advertisement
South Africa name T20 squad for upcoming series against India

Reuters
South Africa face India next month
South Africa face India next month
The fast-bowling duo of Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen were both included in South Africa’s 16-man squad for the four-match T20 series against India, scheduled for November 8th-15th, Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday.

The pair return after injury lay-offs with Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller also back in the squad.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, 24, has received his maiden call-up after finishing among the top wicket-takers in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge with 12 wickets at an average of 14.08.

Top bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the series, along with Lungi Ngidi, as South Africa look ahead to the two-test series against Sri Lanka, which begins later in November.

The T20s against India start in Durban on November 8th, with matches in Port Elizabeth on November 10th, Pretoria on November 13th and Johannesburg's Wanderers on November 15th.

"It's both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026. The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit,” said coach Ron Walter in a statement.

Squad:

Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira (both Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (North West Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj, David Miller (both Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton (both Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaIndia
