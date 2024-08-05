South Korea's An Se-young (22) beat He Bingjiao (27) of China 21-13 21-16 to capture the badminton women's singles Olympic gold medal at the Port de La Chapelle Arena on Monday.

Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung took bronze by default as her would-be opponent, Spain's Carolina Marin, was forced to retire midway through her women's singles semi-final against China's He on Sunday with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

"We met in the medical centre after the matches," Tunjung said, adding that Marin congratulated her. "Carolina said her condition was very bad.

"I hope she can continue playing badminton."

An was already the women's singles world's number one player and world champion. Her presence on court has been compared to that of China's Lin Dan, widely thought to be the best men's singles badminton player of his generation as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a five-time World champion.

On Monday, An had large bandages strapped around her right leg, which she injured at the 2023 Asian Games. She had to withdraw during the 2024 India Open in January after causing more damage.

"My injury was very difficult to overcome. At first there was a little bit of a misdiagnosis," An said, adding by the time they rediagnosed it there was very little time before the Olympics. "My coach helped me through."

"I always try to dream big and have the confidence that I can achieve that dream," An said. "My golden age is not here yet because I'm still young - I will be able to show better games to you."

An powered through in Paris, however, as her controlled pacing finished off He, with the pair at one point delivering a rally that lasted nearly a minute.

The South Korea fans came to the arena in droves to chant the name of their last hope of a Paris gold medal in badminton.

The country is the sport's third-most successful at the Olympics after China and Indonesia, medalling at least once in each Games since badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992.

"When I go home, I'll go with a champagne bottle in my hand," said An.