South Korea's Yang wins women's 25m pistol gold ahead of France's Jedrzejewski

South Korea's Yang Jiin (21) won the gold in the women's 25 metres pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

France's Camille Jedrzejewski won the silver, while Hungary's Veronika Major took bronze.

Yang and Jedrzejewski were tied on 37 points, forcing a shoot-off in which the Korean prevailed 4-1 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Major also won her bronze via shoot-off, denying India's Manu Bhaker a third medal at the Paris Games.

Women's 25m pistol results Flashscore

"This gold medal has proved I am the world's best right now," said the bespectacled Yang. "I will have to train harder to try to put the flag highest once again in LA (in 2028)."

Local favourite Jedrzejewski said she struggled to control her emotions in the final shots.

"I lost maybe because my emotions were running very high, but I'm happy with my silver," she said. "There was a lot of emotion in the hall, and it was a really intense competition."

Hungary's Veronika Major won the bronze also via a shoot-off, denying India's Manu Bhaker a third Paris Games medal.

"I was very happy to go to the final in the first place," Major said. "This is the greatest moment of my career so far."