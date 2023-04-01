Southgate talked Walker out of England retirement twice

Walker got his first international goal against Ukraine
Walker got his first international goal against Ukraine
Reuters
England manager Gareth Southgate says he talked Kyle Walker (33) out of retiring from international duty following last year's World Cup quarter-final loss to France and after the Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy.

The right-back scored his first England goal on his 77th appearance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Wroclaw, Poland, and Southgate said the defender is "critical" to the squad.

"I've talked him out of retirement twice from international football, after the Euros and after the World Cup," Southgate told British media. "I think he loves being here.

"If we're talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he's probably one of them.

"I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He's probably not going to thank me for sharing that."

Southgate added that Walker, who made his international debut aged 21 in 2011, had become a "mature leader" for England.

"Not only playing but also around the training, the way I hear him speak when he's interviewed, his influence on the group, the younger players," Southgate said.

"I think he's enjoying the extra responsibility he's had at his club and I know he's ready to embrace that with us as well."

England are six points clear in Group C and on course to qualify for next year's Euros in Germany. They take on Scotland in a friendly in Glasgow on Tuesday.

