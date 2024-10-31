Advertisement
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim refuses to discuss potential Manchester United move

Reuters
Amorim during the press conference on Thursday
Amorim during the press conference on ThursdayZed Jameson / PA Images / Profimedia
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim (39) refused to discuss Manchester United's approach for him to replace Erik ten Hag, saying on Thursday that he is only focused on the Portuguese side's next league match.

British media reported Amorim is expected to be announced as United's next permanent manager but may only take charge after November's international break.

However, he did not offer any hint of a move to the Premier League club so that his squad is not distracted as they look to extend their perfect start to the league season when they play Estrela da Amadora on Friday.

"I know you travelled here to talk about it and that's natural, but we'll leave that until the end of the game (when) I'll talk about all these issues. Right now I want the team to focus and me too," Amorim told reporters.

"I promise I'll talk about it at the end of the game and everything will be clearer. By talking now, it's destabilising the squad further.

"Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn't. I didn't control any of the situation."

Amorim said reports of his impending departure from the club had left his players anxious, which is why he does not want to discuss any potential move.

"I know my players and I'm honest with you when I say that they weren't normal. I realised they were nervous and anxious about the news, with a series of tough games coming up," he said.

"They know me so well. I've proved that I'll defend them until the last minute. But there are things I can't control.

"There are things we can't control, the clubs are negotiating. It's not the coach's decision."

Sporting also play Manchester City in the Champions League and Braga in the league before the international break.

Ruben Amorim Manchester United Sporting Lisbon
