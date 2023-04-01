Steven Gerrard says he's not taking up offer to manage Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard says he's not taking up offer to manage Saudi side Al-Ettifaq
Gerrard has been out of work since October
Reuters
Steven Gerrard says he has decided against taking up an offer to coach in Saudi Arabia following reports the former Liverpool captain was considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

"I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did," the former England captain told Channel 4.

"I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up."

Several high-profile names have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent months after Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in December.

