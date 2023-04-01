Stokes and Brook help England stretch lead over Australia in fourth Ashes Test

England's Ben Stokes walks after losing his wicket on the third day in Manchester
England's Ben Stokes walks after losing his wicket on the third day in Manchester
Reuters
Captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook helped England stretch their lead over Australia to 189 on day three of the crucial fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with the hosts moving on to 506-8 at lunch.

England raced along at over five an over on Thursday to storm past Australia's first-innings total in thrilling fashion, but even with Stokes and Brook being slightly more conservative, the runs flowed in the morning session on Friday.

With England aware they may have to get the runs on the board before the expected rain comes in, in a match they must win to stop Australia from retaining the Ashes, Stokes and Brook both passed 50 with ease.

Harry Brook celebrates with Jonny Bairstow after reaching his half century
Reuters

Stokes was the more attacking and looked ready to loosen the shackles before he was bowled by Australia skipper Pat Cummins for 51, bringing Jonny Bairstow to the crease.

Brook has been key to England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, but having played sensibly to get to 61, his 10th score of 50 or more in just his 11th Test, he was caught chasing one off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Chris Woakes, who hit the winning runs at Headingley in the last Test, quickly followed Brook back to the pavilion for a golden duck, with Mark Wood bowled by Hazlewood for six on the final ball before lunch.

England may declare during the lunch break, but should they return to bat further Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten on 41, will look to become the latest home batter to reach his half-century.

Mitchell Starc celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood
Reuters

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes while victory for the hosts will level the series and take an exhilarating contest to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

Follow the fourth Ashes Test live on Flashscore.

