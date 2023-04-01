Super League send cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour

A22 Sports Management, formed to assist with creating the European Super League, made public on Wednesday a letter they sent to UEFA asking for the immediate cessation of anti-competitive behaviour.

The decision to publish the letter on social media platform X, formely Twitter, came after A22 say UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin "publicly talked about and miss-characterized a letter in which we demand UEFA to comply with EU rules and Court rulings and stop ongoing actions aimed to obstruct A22 activities".

Ceferin was speaking at the Spobis sport business congress in Hamburg on Wednesday.

In the letter, sent on Tuesday, A22 accuse UEFA of anti-competitive behaviour since April 2021, including denigration of their reputation and threatening European clubs to prevent them from considering projects involving A22.

In December, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League, but A22 say UEFA have continued its anticompetitive behaviour.

"Consequently, we hereby demand that UEFA and its executives, with immediate effect, a) cease and desist from any form of anticompetitive action against A22, its business initiatives, its partners and directors," the letter said.

They also instructed third parties affiliated to UEFA to do the same.