Super League send cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super League send cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour
Super League send cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour
A22 Sports Management have accused UEFA of anti-competitive behaviour since 2021.
A22 Sports Management have accused UEFA of anti-competitive behaviour since 2021.
Reuters
A22 Sports Management, formed to assist with creating the European Super League, made public on Wednesday a letter they sent to UEFA asking for the immediate cessation of anti-competitive behaviour.

The decision to publish the letter on social media platform X, formely Twitter, came after A22 say UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin "publicly talked about and miss-characterized a letter in which we demand UEFA to comply with EU rules and Court rulings and stop ongoing actions aimed to obstruct A22 activities".

Ceferin was speaking at the Spobis sport business congress in Hamburg on Wednesday.

In the letter, sent on Tuesday, A22 accuse UEFA of anti-competitive behaviour since April 2021, including denigration of their reputation and threatening European clubs to prevent them from considering projects involving A22.

In December, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League, but A22 say UEFA have continued its anticompetitive behaviour.

"Consequently, we hereby demand that UEFA and its executives, with immediate effect, a) cease and desist from any form of anticompetitive action against A22, its business initiatives, its partners and directors," the letter said.

They also instructed third parties affiliated to UEFA to do the same.

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goulding on why Jurgen Klopp news was seismic and devastating
Angel Di Maria rules out playing for Argentina at 2024 Olympics
England women to play Austria and Italy in February as preparation for Euro 2025 qualifying
Show more
Football
Barcelona edge past 10-man Osasuna as Vitor Roque scores first goal for club
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
Iran dump Syria out of Asian Cup on penalties to set up quarter-final with Japan
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup
David Moyes hopes Kalvin Phillips can replicate Lingard impact at West Ham
Takehiro Tomiyasu: Japan must learn to kill off games at Asian Cup
Roberto De Zerbi backs Brighton players to learn from Luton 'blackout'
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus close in on Alcaraz, Reyna set for Forest loan
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus close in on Alcaraz, Reyna set for Forest loan
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast
Mancini sorry for leaving mid-penalty shootout, Saudi FA chief calls it 'unacceptable'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings