Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool Legends in charity match

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson will manage the Liverpool Legends team for their March charity match against Ajax following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Eriksson will head a management team including Liverpool icons Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge for the LFC Foundation event at Anfield.

The 75-year-old revealed in January that he has a year left to live and admitted he was a Reds fan, adding it would be his dream to take charge of the club.

"We are delighted to confirm Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the LFC Legends management team for the game against Ajax Legends at Anfield, on 23 March," Liverpool said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield - and seeing him in the dugout on the day - for a fantastic fundraising occasion."

Eriksson spent 42 years in management and led England to the quarter-finals at the World Cup in 2002 and 2006 and at Euro 2004.

The Swedish coach managed at club level too, taking charge of both Manchester City and Leicester during his time in England.

He enjoyed success whilst manager of Lazio winning seven trophies including the Serie A title in 2000 and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.