Swiatek outclasses Gauff to reach French Open semi-finals

Reuters
Holder Iga Swiatek (22) was tested by American sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) in a rematch of their 2022 French Open title clash but the world number one showed her class to secure a 6-4, 6-2 victory and reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The top seed will take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four as she continues her bid for a third crown in four years at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Swiatek has adopted a more ruthless approach to her title defence dishing out four bagels in as many rounds but the Pole found the going tougher against a determined Gauff in the see-sawing opening set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After drawing first blood, she allowed Gauff to hit back and level up at 3-3 by crashing a volley into the net before getting back on track to take the advantage in the clash with a superb crosscourt winner.

The relieved world number pumped her fist and let out a big scream after that decisive point.

Swiatek took a tumble at the net after nearly being struck by a Gauff rocket before producing a tight hold for a 2-1 lead in the next set and dusted herself off to grab another break with a perfectly placed lob.

She settled the contest by pouncing on Gauff's serve again and finished when the American found the net.

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

