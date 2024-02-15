Ten Hag hopeful Luke Shaw will recover in time for Man United's trip to Luton

Ten Hag hopeful Luke Shaw will recover in time for Man United's trip to Luton
Luke Shaw has played just 11 times in the league this season
Reuters
Luke Shaw (28) is doubtful for Manchester United's game at Luton Town on Sunday after his injury during the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend, but manager Erik ten Hag (54) is confident he will be available for the trip.

The England defender was substituted at half-time as a precaution after a hamstring injury in August kept him out for months. Shaw has played in 11 league games for United this season.

"He is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it... we are working to Sunday," the manager told reporters on Thursday.

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week... Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks," Ten Hag added.

Sixth-placed United have won their last three league matches to close the gap on the top four but Ten Hag warned his side not to be complacent against 17th-placed Luton.

Luke Shaw's recent injuries
Flashscore

"We have to play our best because we've seen their performances across the season are really good and they are improving. I have a lot of respect for this team," he said.

The Dutch coach also said the players are aligned with the ambition for the club of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, whose acquisition of a 25% stake in United was given the green light by the FA on Wednesday.

"You see and you feel that ambition, brings a mood and a spirit," said Ten Hag.

"We want to win and achieve the highest. We have to make strategies and execute them to prove the ambitions."

Mentions
FootballShaw LukeManchester UnitedLuton
