Ostapenko marches into Adelaide semi-finals, Shelton advances in Auckland

Reuters
Former world number five Jelena Ostapenko continued to build momentum ahead of the Australian Open by reaching the Adelaide International semi-finals with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Marta Kostyuk on Thursday.

The 12th-ranked Latvian made her Grand Slam breakthrough by winning the 2017 French Open title and is starting to rediscover her top form for the January 14-28 Australian Open, where she will begin her campaign against local hope Kimberley Birrell.

Brisbane quarter-finalist Ostapenko edged an intense opening set against Ukrainian Kostyuk and raised her level again in the next after dropping serve, as she broke to go ahead 3-1.

There was no looking back from there as Ostapenko settled the contest in style to reach the last four, where the 26-year-old faces the winner of the clash between Elena Rybakina and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova later takes on second seed Jessica Pegula in the other quarter-final of the warm-up event. Russia's Daria Kasatkina is already through after receiving a walkover from Laura Siegemund.

In the men's draw, 2023 Australian Open quarter-finalist Sebastian Korda progressed with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win over local favourite Christopher O'Connell.

At the Auckland Classic meanwhile, top seed Ben Shelton advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena and will next take on Taro Daniel who beat Alexandre Muller 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Briton Cameron Norrie pulled out of his clash with Alejandro Tabilo after the second seed sustained a wrist injury, and there are now doubts as to whether he'll be fit for the first Grand Slam of the season.

TennisAdelaide WTA - SinglesOstapenko JelenaShelton BenKostyuk MartaKasatkina DariaKorda SebastianSiegemund LauraCarballes Baena RobertoDaniel TaroMuller AlexandreNorrie CameronO'Connell ChristopherTabilo AlejandroAuckland ATP - SinglesAdelaide ATP - Singles
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

