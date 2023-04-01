ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe reaches Stuttgart final

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe reaches Stuttgart final
Tiafoe was made to work in the second set but came through comfortably against Marton Fucsovics to make the final in Stuttgart.
Reuters
Third-seeded Frances Tiafoe (25) survived a marathon tiebreak and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff (24) rallied from a set down to set up Sunday's Boss Open final in Stuttgart, Germany.

Tiafoe defeated unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (31) 6-3, 7-6 (11) and Struff upended No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals of the ATP 250 grass-court event.

Tiafoe survived six set points during the tiebreak, withstood 14 aces and never faced a break point against Fucsovics. Struff overcame 21 aces by Hurkacz and won 85 percent (17 of 20) of his points at the net.

Libema Open

Unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson (29) will try to win his first singles title when he faces Dutch favorite and No. 6 seed Tallon Griekspoor (26) in Sunday's final in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Thompson defeated countryman Rinky Hjikata (22) 7-6 (5), 6-3 in just under two hours. Thompson saved the only break point he faced and recorded the match's only service break in the fourth game of the second set.

Griekspoor, who is seeking his second career title, defeated Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-4, 7-5 in Saturday's other semifinal of the ATP 250 grass-court tournament. Griekspoor saved all four break points and posted nine aces.

