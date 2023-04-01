Tennis Tracker: Dan Evans wins maiden ATP title and Williams in action at Montreal

7:41 CET - Late last night Dan Evans (33) went from appearing in his first ATP tour final to winning the Washington Open in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against Tallon Griekspoor (27) to cap off a hugely successful week for the British player.
7:28 CET - Welcome to today's action and the start of a new week in the world of tennis with Flashscore. The Open in Toronto kicks off this afternoon with a world top 30 clash between Alexander Bublik (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (26).
Meanwhile, on the WTA tour, there is also a top 30 clash between Victoria Azarenka and Magda Linette this afternoon.
Also at Montreal, a legend of the sport in Venus Williams (43) takes on 13th seed Madison Keys (28) in an all-American affair.
Williams hasn't been a regular on the tour in recent years but will be hoping to build some form ahead of her home tournament at the US Open.