Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Tsitsipas move to third set in Paris Masters semis

Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes first set against Tsitsipas as Paris semis get going

The Paris Masters are transitioning to the quarter-finals where top seeds will be starting to feel they can go all the way while in Cancun the WTA Finals continue. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

15:50 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) fights back, taking the second set against Grigor Dimitrov (32) after a tiebreak. The semi-final moves to the third and final set in Paris.

14:48 CET - Play has begun in Paris with Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) battling it out in the first semi-final of the day and it is the Bulgarian Dimitrov who has taken the first set 6-3.

Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day from the overnight action in Mexico.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

7:00 CET - After a week of seeing all the biggest names on the ATP tour, it is semi-final time in Paris. The action begins at 14:10 CET between Grigor Dimitrov (32) against Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) which is followed by world number one Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Andrey Rublev (26) in a fascinating semi-finals.

We also have some overnight results to bring you! Coco Gauff (19) opened play with a comeback win against Marketa Vondrousova (24), winning 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

In the late match, Iga Swiatek's (22) imperious form continued as she made light works of Ons Jabeur (29), winning 6-1, 6-2 to continue her perfect start to the tournament.

Gauff interview Flashscore

Vondrousova interview Flashscore