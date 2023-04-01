Tennis Tracker: Djokovic levels against Rublev in bid to reach Paris final

19:15 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has taken the second set 7-6 by winning the tie-break 7-3 against Andrey Rublev to take us to a decider in Paris for the opportunity to play Grigor Dimitrov (32) in tomorrow's final.
18:24 CET - The second semi-final between Andrey Rublev (26) and world number one Novak Djokovic (36) is underway, with the Russian Rublev taking the first set 7-5.
Can he wrap it up quickly, or are we destined for another three-setter today in Paris?
17:00 CET - Despite a strong comeback from Stefanos Tsitsipas (25), Grigor Dimitorv (32) has produced a shock win to progpress to the final in Paris! He won 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-3)
15:50 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) fights back, taking the second set against Grigor Dimitrov (32) after a tiebreak. The semi-final moves to the third and final set in Paris.
14:48 CET - Play has begun in Paris with Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) battling it out in the first semi-final of the day and it is the Bulgarian Dimitrov who has taken the first set 6-3.
Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day from the overnight action in Mexico.
7:00 CET - After a week of seeing all the biggest names on the ATP tour, it is semi-final time in Paris. The action begins at 14:10 CET between Grigor Dimitrov (32) against Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) which is followed by world number one Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Andrey Rublev (26) in a fascinating semi-finals.
We also have some overnight results to bring you! Coco Gauff (19) opened play with a comeback win against Marketa Vondrousova (24), winning 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
In the late match, Iga Swiatek's (22) imperious form continued as she made light works of Ons Jabeur (29), winning 6-1, 6-2 to continue her perfect start to the tournament.