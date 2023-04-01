Tennis Tracker: Swiatek looking to reach Warsaw semis as Zverev and Ruud take on clay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek looking to reach Warsaw semis as Zverev and Ruud take on clay
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek looking to reach Warsaw semis as Zverev and Ruud take on clay
Swiatek is targeting a spot in the semis
Swiatek is targeting a spot in the semis
Profimedia
As we move into the ATP and WTA tour quarter-finals, the big names split their preparation between the clay and hard courts. For the likes of Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26), this is an important period of time leading up to the US Open next month to close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36).

7:20 CET- Good morning everyone and welcome to today's tennis action with Flashscore! Overnight American Taylor Fritz (25) and Kei Nishikori (33) progressed in Atlanta beating Yibing Wu (23) and Juncheng Shang (18) respectively.

However, there is much more action to come on a busy day in the ATP and WTA tours. Iga Swiatek (22) continues her quest for a title on home turf in Warsaw, while world number four Casper Rudd (24), Alexander Zverev (26) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) are all in action in Hamburg as the tournaments reach the final eight stage. 

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerATP - SinglesWTA - SinglesFritz TaylorNishikori KeiRuud CasperZverev AlexanderMusetti Lorenzo
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Top seeds Fritz and Tsitsipas suffer defeats, Swiatek wins in Bad Homburg
Kim Clijsters wants ATP and WTA to merge as women's tour celebrates 50 years
Tennis Tracker: Muchova and Rublev on wrong end of upsets, Ruud through in Hamburg
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury
Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu given wildcards for Washington Open
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev win opening matches in Hamburg, Zverev into quarters
ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti posts win at Hamburg as Zverev strolls through
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek starts title tilt on home turf in style, Zverev through in Hamburg
Novak Djokovic set to skip Canadian Masters in August due to fatigue
Tennis Tracker: Thiem through in Croatia as Andreeva advances in Lausanne
Coric and Vekic claim Hopman Cup title for Croatia against Switzerland
ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev and Pedro Cachin claim clay-court titles
Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Most Read
Comeback queens Nigeria stun wasteful Australia to put one foot in the second round
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea have £80m bid for Caicedo rejected, United targeting Hojlund
Team spirit pays off as Nigeria rise above off-field woes to shock hosts Australia
South Africa ready to claim 'historic' first World Cup win when they face Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |