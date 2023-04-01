Tennis Tracker: Swiatek looking to reach Warsaw semis as Zverev and Ruud take on clay

As we move into the ATP and WTA tour quarter-finals, the big names split their preparation between the clay and hard courts. For the likes of Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26), this is an important period of time leading up to the US Open next month to close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36).

7:20 CET- Good morning everyone and welcome to today's tennis action with Flashscore! Overnight American Taylor Fritz (25) and Kei Nishikori (33) progressed in Atlanta beating Yibing Wu (23) and Juncheng Shang (18) respectively.

However, there is much more action to come on a busy day in the ATP and WTA tours. Iga Swiatek (22) continues her quest for a title on home turf in Warsaw, while world number four Casper Rudd (24), Alexander Zverev (26) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) are all in action in Hamburg as the tournaments reach the final eight stage.