Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Ruud looking to reach Hamburg semis, more rain in Warsaw

Alexander Zverev will be playing in the quarter-finals at Hamburg today

As we move into the ATP and WTA tour quarter-finals, the big names split their preparation between the clay and hard courts. For the likes of Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26), this is an important period of time leading up to the US Open next month to close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36).

15:16 CET - Laslo Djere (28) has upset world No.18 Lorenzo Musetti (21), defeating the Italian 7-5, 6-3 in Hamburg.

Djere vs Musetti highlights Flashscore

Djere interview Flashscore

14:26 CET - An unnamed Russian player has been denied entry into the Czech Republic ahead of the upcoming WTA Prague Open.

It follows a similar situation last week when Vera Zvonareva (38) was denied entry into Poland for the Warsaw Open.

Read the full story here.

14:00 CET - In the first quarter-final in Lausanne, second seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) defeated Elina Avanesyan (20) 7-5, 6-3.

Avanesyan - Cocciaretto highlights Flashscore

13:50 CET - Due to more poor weather in Warsaw, there has been a change to the fixtures for the day. Iga Swiatek's (22) quarter-final with Linda Noskova (18), for example, has been moved to tomorrow.

You can keep up with the full schedule on Flashscore.

7:20 CET- Good morning everyone and welcome to today's tennis action with Flashscore! Overnight American Taylor Fritz (25) and Kei Nishikori (33) progressed in Atlanta beating Yibing Wu (23) and Juncheng Shang (18) respectively.

However, there is much more action to come on a busy day in the ATP and WTA tours. Iga Swiatek (22) continues her quest for a title on home turf in Warsaw, while world number four Casper Rudd (24), Alexander Zverev (26) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) are all in action in Hamburg as the tournaments reach the final eight stage.