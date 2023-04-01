Tennis Tracker: Zverev reaches Hamburg semi-finals, Ruud knocked out by Fils

22:36 CET - Second seed Lorenzo Sonego (28) has advanced to the semi-finals at the Croatian Open in Umag after beating Jaume Munar (26) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Earlier in Umag, Alexei Popyrin (23) and Matteo Arnaldi (22) both won their respective quarter-finals to set up a semi-final with each other.
20:24 CET - Top seed Casper Rudd (24) has been knocked out of the Hamburg Open by French teen Arthur Fils (19). Fils won the match 6-0, 6-4.
18:48 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has beaten Luca van Assche (19) 6-3, 6-4 in their quarter-final meeting in Hamburg. He is next set to play the winner of Casper Rudd (24) and Arthur Fils (19).
18:44 CET - The revised order of play for Saturday's matches at the Warsaw Open has been released. Take a look at those below or here.
18:40 CET - Clara Burel (22) has advanced to the semi-finals in Lausanne after her opponent Ana Bogdan (30) retired from their match injured. Burel was leading 6-3, 1-0.
17:06 CET - Emerging talent Diane Parry (20) has defeated fellow French player Alize Cornet (33) in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, booking her place in the semi-finals in Switzerland.
15:16 CET - Laslo Djere (28) has upset world No.18 Lorenzo Musetti (21), defeating the Italian 7-5, 6-3 in Hamburg.
14:26 CET - An unnamed Russian player has been denied entry into the Czech Republic ahead of the upcoming WTA Prague Open.
It follows a similar situation last week when Vera Zvonareva (38) was denied entry into Poland for the Warsaw Open.
14:00 CET - In the first quarter-final in Lausanne, second seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) defeated Elina Avanesyan (20) 7-5, 6-3.
13:50 CET - Due to more poor weather in Warsaw, there has been a change to the fixtures for the day. Iga Swiatek's (22) quarter-final with Linda Noskova (18), for example, has been moved to tomorrow.
You can keep up with the full schedule on Flashscore.
7:20 CET- Good morning everyone and welcome to today's tennis action with Flashscore! Overnight American Taylor Fritz (25) and Kei Nishikori (33) progressed in Atlanta beating Yibing Wu (23) and Juncheng Shang (18) respectively.
However, there is much more action to come on a busy day in the ATP and WTA tours. Iga Swiatek (22) continues her quest for a title on home turf in Warsaw, while world number four Casper Rudd (24), Alexander Zverev (26) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) are all in action in Hamburg as the tournaments reach the final eight stage.