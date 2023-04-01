Tennis Tracker: Zverev reaches Hamburg semi-finals, Ruud knocked out by Fils

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Zverev reaches Hamburg semi-finals, Ruud knocked out by Fils
Tennis Tracker: Zverev reaches Hamburg semi-finals, Ruud knocked out by Fils
Alexander Zverev will be playing in the semi-finals in Hamburg
Alexander Zverev will be playing in the semi-finals in Hamburg
Reuters
As we move into the ATP and WTA tour quarter-finals, the big names split their preparation between the clay and hard courts. For the likes of Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26), this is an important period of time leading up to the US Open next month to close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36).

22:36 CET - Second seed Lorenzo Sonego (28) has advanced to the semi-finals at the Croatian Open in Umag after beating Jaume Munar (26) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Earlier in Umag, Alexei Popyrin (23) and Matteo Arnaldi (22) both won their respective quarter-finals to set up a semi-final with each other.

20:24 CET - Top seed Casper Rudd (24) has been knocked out of the Hamburg Open by French teen Arthur Fils (19). Fils won the match 6-0, 6-4.

Fils' post-match comments
Flashscore
Ruud - Fils highlights
Flashscore

18:48 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has beaten Luca van Assche (19) 6-3, 6-4 in their quarter-final meeting in Hamburg. He is next set to play the winner of Casper Rudd (24) and Arthur Fils (19).

Zverev's post-match comments
Flashscore
Zverev - Van Assche highlights
Flashscore

18:44 CET - The revised order of play for Saturday's matches at the Warsaw Open has been released. Take a look at those below or here.

18:40 CET - Clara Burel (22) has advanced to the semi-finals in Lausanne after her opponent Ana Bogdan (30) retired from their match injured. Burel was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Bogdan - Burel highlights
Flashscore

17:06 CET - Emerging talent Diane Parry (20) has defeated fellow French player Alize Cornet (33) in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, booking her place in the semi-finals in Switzerland. 

Match highlights
Flashscore
Parry interview
Flashscore

15:16 CET - Laslo Djere (28) has upset world No.18 Lorenzo Musetti (21), defeating the Italian 7-5, 6-3 in Hamburg.

Djere vs Musetti highlights
Flashscore
Djere interview
Flashscore
Match stats from Djere - Musetti
Flashscore

14:26 CET - An unnamed Russian player has been denied entry into the Czech Republic ahead of the upcoming WTA Prague Open.

It follows a similar situation last week when Vera Zvonareva (38) was denied entry into Poland for the Warsaw Open.

Read the full story here.

14:00 CET - In the first quarter-final in Lausanne, second seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) defeated Elina Avanesyan (20) 7-5, 6-3.

Avanesyan - Cocciaretto highlights
Flashscore

13:50 CET - Due to more poor weather in Warsaw, there has been a change to the fixtures for the day. Iga Swiatek's (22) quarter-final with Linda Noskova (18), for example, has been moved to tomorrow.

You can keep up with the full schedule on Flashscore.

7:20 CET- Good morning everyone and welcome to today's tennis action with Flashscore! Overnight American Taylor Fritz (25) and Kei Nishikori (33) progressed in Atlanta beating Yibing Wu (23) and Juncheng Shang (18) respectively.

However, there is much more action to come on a busy day in the ATP and WTA tours. Iga Swiatek (22) continues her quest for a title on home turf in Warsaw, while world number four Casper Rudd (24), Alexander Zverev (26) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) are all in action in Hamburg as the tournaments reach the final eight stage. 

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerATP - SinglesWTA - SinglesFritz TaylorNishikori KeiRuud CasperZverev AlexanderMusetti LorenzoParry DianeCornet Alize
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Top seeds Fritz and Tsitsipas suffer defeats, Swiatek wins in Bad Homburg
Kim Clijsters wants ATP and WTA to merge as women's tour celebrates 50 years
Tennis Tracker: Muchova and Rublev on wrong end of upsets, Ruud through in Hamburg
Show more
Tennis
Russian player denied entry into Czech Republic by police ahead of Prague Open next week
Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury
Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu given wildcards for Washington Open
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev win opening matches in Hamburg, Zverev into quarters
ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti posts win at Hamburg as Zverev strolls through
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek starts title tilt on home turf in style, Zverev through in Hamburg
Novak Djokovic set to skip Canadian Masters in August due to fatigue
Tennis Tracker: Thiem through in Croatia as Andreeva advances in Lausanne
Coric and Vekic claim Hopman Cup title for Croatia against Switzerland
ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev and Pedro Cachin claim clay-court titles
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |