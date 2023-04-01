Dominant Gauff sweeps aside Gracheva to move into the semi-finals in Auckland

Rain delayed the start of the match but once play began Gauff needed only 53 minutes to see off her French rival. The 19-year-old has not dropped a set in her title defence and did not face a single break point on Friday.
The world number three raced through the opening set and took a 4-0 lead in the second before Gracheva held serve, and with dark clouds gathering once again Gauff was quick to wrap up a victory which pits her against Emma Navarro in an all-American semi-final.
"I was focusing on playing my game," Gauff said.
"I thought I served really well, probably the best so far in the tournament, which is something I've been working on off-season. I'm really happy with how I played.
"I'm glad I was able to finish my match (before it could rain)."
At the Brisbane International, another warm-up tournament for the January 14-28 Australian Open, Victoria Azarenka beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to make the last four.
"With Jelena sometimes you just have to put on a helmet and try to stay in there," said Azarenka, who next faces Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina.
"But she's an incredible player, we've seen that many times. She's a Grand Slam champion, she proved many times that she can beat anyone on any given day."
In the men's section, Rafa Nadal, playing his first tournament after a lengthy injury layoff, will take on Australian Jordan Thompson later in the day for a place in the last four.