Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury

Rafa Nadal (37) will miss the Australian Open this month after the Spaniard suffered a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury at the Brisbane International last week, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said on Sunday.

Nadal made his long-awaited comeback in Brisbane after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury sustained during his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in last year's Australian Open.

The 37-year-old did not compete again last season after undergoing surgery in June and sustained an upper left leg issue during his defeat by Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the tune-up event for the Melbourne Park major.

"During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried," Nadal said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have a micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in five-set matches. I'm flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022.

Nadal also said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais recently that he was thinking about the French Open, where he has won 14 of his major titles.

"Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this isn't very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season," Nadal added.

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive."