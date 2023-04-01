Tennis Tracker: Medvedev in action after Rybakina and Rune sent packing

It’s the fifth day at this year’s Australian Open, and a number of the world’s best players in both the men’s and women’s draw are hoping to seal their progression to the third round of the tournament.

14:24 CET - She was made to work hard for it, but Jelena Ostapenko is through to the next round with a battling 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 win over home favourite Alja Tomljanovic in 104 minutes. The Latvian will now play either Victoria Azarenka or Clara Tauson in the next round - the pair are currently one set apiece as the day's play draws to a close.

13:10 CET - World number eight Holger Rune suffers a shock exit at the second-round stage, losing 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 to Arthur Cazaux.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Grigor Dimitrov moves into the third round after a four-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Felix Auger-Aliassime overcomes Hugo Grenier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

12:55 CET - Another huge upset in the women's draw as third seed Elena Rybakina falls to a remarkable 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(20-22) defeat to Anna Blinkova, with the Russian sealing a monumental win on her 10th match point.

The 42-point tiebreak marks the longest women's singles tiebreak in Grand Slam history.

11:55 CET - Holger Rune has clawed a set back on the Margaret Court Arena, while Grigor Dimitrov leads Thanasi Kokkinakis by two sets to one.

Elsewhere, 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) is out the tournament after a gruelling three-set defeat to Wang Yafan.

11:00 CET - On the men's side, world number eight Holger Rune (20) finds himself in big trouble, trailing France's Arthur Cazaux by two sets.

You can follow the rest of the match here.

10:05 CET - 23rd seed Elina Svitolina (29) continues her impressive start to 2024 with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory against Viktoriya Tomova.

09:25 CET - Two-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) has booked his place in the next round after a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

08:50 CET - World number 15 Qinwen Zheng (21) is through to the third round after a 6-3, 6-3 win over Katie Boulter, while 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens (30) has beaten 13th seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

08:10 CET - Women's fifth seed Jessica Pegula (29) has been knocked out of the tournament, with the American falling to a shock 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Clara Burel.

07:25 CET - On the men's side, there have been thrilling five-set wins for Alexander Zverev (26), Casper Ruud (25) and Cameron Norrie (28).

World number six Zverev and 11th-ranked Ruud both won deciding set tie-breaks to edge past Lukas Klein and Max Purcell respectively, while Norrie came from two sets down to outlast Giulio Zeppieri.

07:15 CET - Play has been underway for a little over six hours in Melbourne, and world number one Iga Swiatek (22) has survived a massive scare, coming from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

07:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open! Today marks the conclusion of the second round, with plenty of the top seeds in both the men’s and women’s draw in action.