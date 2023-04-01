Tennis Tracker: Medvedev snatches third set after sensational Sinner seals final berth

It’s a blockbuster men’s semi-finals day at the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) coming up against Alexander Zverev (26).

12:37 CET - Well, well, well. Daniil Medvedev (27) has won the third set on a tiebreak, against the run of play a little. It looked like Alexander Zverev (26) was in control, but Medvedev does not want to go down without a fight. A big fourth set on the cards.

11:38 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is well on his way to a first-ever Australian Open final and just the second Grand Slam final of his career. The German sixth seed is 7-5, 6-3 up on Daniil Medvedev (27).

09:12 CET - The second semi-final of the day will be getting underway shortly between third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) and Alexander Zverev (26).

09:05 CET - Here are the match stats from that superb Jannik Sinner (22) performance. The Italian ended Novak Djokovic's 33-match unbeaten run in the Australian Open, and will face either Daniil Medvedev (27) or Alexander Zverev (26) in Sunday's showpiece.

Djokovic vs Sinner match stats Flashscore

08:15 CET - Wow. What a victory for Jannik Sinner (22). The fourth seed produces some of the best tennis of his young career to power past world number one Novak Djokovic (36) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. A first Grand Slam final for the Italian!

07:20 CET - Game on! Novak Djokovic (36) raises his level once again in a tiebreak to take the third set 7-6(6) after saving match point. Is a comeback on the cards?!

07:03 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s coverage of today’s Australian Open action! It’s men’s semi-final day in Melbourne and play between world number one Novak Djokovic (36) and fourth seed Jannik Sinner (22) has been underway for a little over two hours.

The Italian produced an inspired start on the Rod Laver Arena winning the opening two sets 6-1, 6-2 with the 10-time champion completely out of sorts. Djokovic has improved somewhat in the third, forcing a tiebreak as he looks to keep his chances of a record-extending 11th title alive.