Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka takes on Krejcikova after Djokovic and Gauff progress

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka takes on Krejcikova after Djokovic and Gauff progress
Aryna Sabalenka is looking to defend her title.
AFP, Flashscore
It’s time for the quarter-finals at this year’s Australian Open, with reigning champions Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) both in action on a star-studded day’s play in Melbourne.

11:00 CET - After a mammoth day session, we could be in for a very late finish! The night session will begin shortly with reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28). 

The second men's quarter-final of the day between Jannik Sinner (22) and Andrey Rublev (26) will then follow. 

10:35 CET - As he so often does, Novak Djokovic (36) finds some of his best tennis when he needs it most, battling past Taylor Fritz (26) in four sets 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. A record-extending 48th Grand Slam semi-final for the Serb!

09:12 CET - Fritz has levelled the match at one set apiece after saving seven break points to come out on top 6-4. Who takes it from here? 

08:15 CET - World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic (36) takes a marathon 84-minute opening set 7-6(3) against 12th seed Taylor Fritz (26). 

You can follow the rest of the match live here

07:20 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s live coverage of today’s Australian Open! Play started just over four hours ago on the Rod Laver Arena, and world number three Coco Gauff (19) has sealed her place in the final four with a topsy-turvy 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk (21). 

The American will face either 2023 champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) or ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) in the sem-finals.

