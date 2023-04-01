Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev battle it out for maiden Australian Open crown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev battle it out for maiden Australian Open crown
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev battle it out for maiden Australian Open crown
Jannik Sinner is playing in his first-ever Grand Slam final.
Jannik Sinner is playing in his first-ever Grand Slam final.
AFP
It’s the men’s final at this year’s Australian Open, with world number four Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) as both players look to secure a first title at Melbourne Park.

09:40 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) have just walked out onto a raucous Rod Laver Arena, meaning we're just minutes away from the start of the match!

You can follow the opening set here.  

08:45 CET - The two players have met a total of nine times with Daniil Medvedev (27) holding a 6-3 winning head-to-head record over the Italian. However, perhaps more importantly, Jannik Sinner (22) has won the last three meetings between the pair. 

Last four H2H meetings
Flashscore

08:00 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has battled through three gruelling five-setters en route to the final, including a stunning comeback victory over sixth seed Alexander Zverev (26) in the semi-finals.

Daniil Medvedev's last four results
Flashscore

07:50 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, sweeping aside the likes of Karen Khachanov (27) and Andrey Rublev (26) before outclassing 10-time champion Novak Djokovic (36) in the last-four with a ruthless display.

Jannik Sinner's last four results
Flashscore

07:20 CET - The match itself isn’t due to get started until 09:30 CET, but don’t worry, we’ll provide you with plenty of preview content in the meantime to get you in the mood for what promises to be a fascinating clash. 

07:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s coverage of the men’s final at this year’s Australian Open, with world number four Jannik Sinner (22) coming up against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) in a blockbuster final. 

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesAustralian Open 2024Tennis TrackerSinner JannikMedvedev Daniil
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Rublev to set up Djokovic clash, Sabalenka into semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz eases into quarter-finals, impressive Zheng seals win
Show more
Tennis
Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens win women's doubles title at Australian Open
Melbourne set for new champion as Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in showpiece final
Aryna Sabalenka hails team after clinching second Australian Open crown
Updated
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden overcome Italians to win Australian Open doubles title
China's Qinwen Zheng downcast by Aryna Sabalenka reality check in Melbourne final
Irresistible Aryna Sabalenka crushes Qinwen Zheng to defend Australian Open title
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka powers past Zheng to defend Australian Open crown
Dreamer Zheng Qinwen stands between Aryna Sabalenka and second Australian Open
Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during heart-breaking Australian Open loss
Most Read
Football Tracker: Black Country derby returns as Australia kick off Asian Cup knockouts
Xavi to quit 'unpleasant' job as Barcelona coach at end of season
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico close on Kean, Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall
Aryna Sabalenka hails team after clinching second Australian Open crown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings