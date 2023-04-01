WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes
WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes
The Australian Open starts on January 14
The Australian Open starts on January 14
AFP
The WTA and ATP have jointly announced on Tuesday new scheduling regulations that restrict evening matches to two per court and per day, with a recommended start time of 18:30 local time to curb matches from concluding in the early morning hours.

The Australian Open will switch to a Sunday start and be held over 15 days instead of 14 for the first time this year in a bid to avoid late finishes, organisers said in October.

There will be no more than five matches per day per court, with three matches during the day session and two matches during the evening session, the organising bodies said.

"No matches (will) go on court after 11pm. unless approved by the WTA/ATP supervisor in consultation with WTA/ATP management," the statement added.

The matches that do not commence by 22:30 local time will be moved to an alternative court by no later than 23:00 local time, with the night sessions to begin no later than 19:30 local time.

The WTA and ATP events will enforce new regulations from January as part of a one-year trial, with further review to follow.

A strategic review of tennis balls used on the tours is also underway, the organisers said, to deliver greater ball consistency within tournament swings for players.

"It is important that these initiatives are fully aligned between the two Tours and will allow for athletes to perform at their highest levels, providing for an improved athlete and fan experience," WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.

"The athlete's direct feedback in cooperation with our event members has been terrific in allowing us to continue modernising our sport."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - Singles
Related Articles
The Base Line: Dimitrov and Rybakina make dream starts but Nadal comeback halted
Aryna Sabalenka still a work in progress ahead of Melbourne title defence
Iga Swiatek tunes out the noise in search of first Australian Open title
Show more
Tennis
Dominic Thiem into Australian Open main draw after Reilly Opelka withdrawal
France's Arthur Fils ends 'great champion' Gasquet's 956 weeks in top 100
Djokovic to Sinner: Five men in contention at the Australian Open
Stephens ousted in Hobart, Ostapenko overcomes Cirstea in Adelaide
Djokovic must defy wrist injury and deal with Alcaraz threat at Australian Open
ATP roundup: Jack Draper opens Adelaide with statement win
Most Read
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings