Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarterfinals

Don't call it a comeback! Japan and Slovakia earn quarterfinals bids after come-from-behind victories against Romania and the United States

Japan and Slovakia produced stunning comebacks to beat Romania and the United States 2-1, respectively, and reach the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova had to dig deep to beat Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 3-6,10-8 in the match tie-break of a thrilling doubles that went into the early hours of Friday.

Townsend gave the U.S. the lead with a 7-5 6-4 win over Renata Jamrichova but Rebecca Sramkova levelled the tie with a gutsy 6-2 7-5 win over Danielle Collins, leaving it in the hands of the doubles to give Slovakia their hard-fought comeback in the first days of competitions in southern Spain's Malaga.

Slovakia will now face Australia on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan produced a comeback of their own to beat Romania 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013.

Missing former world number one Naomi Osaka who didn't make the trip to Spain due to an injury, Japan had to fight back after Nao Hibino lost the opening singles match of the day 6-2 6-4 against Ana Bogdan.

Ena Shibahara, who was playing singles in place of Osaka, stepped up to beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-6(2) to level the tie.

In the decisive doubles, Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi booked Japan a spot in the last eight with a 6-1 7-5 victory against Elena Gabriela Ruse and Monica Niculescu.

Japan will face last year's runners-up Italy in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"We feel great," Japan captain Ai Sugiyama told reporters.

"To get to the Finals was one goal and all the players and staff put in a great effort."

"When I was playing, it was tough for me to play team events because I put too much pressure on myself. But these days the girls are dealing with the pressure and are playing really well. Even though we lost the first match, we fought so hard."

The BJK Cup first round will continue on Friday with hosts Spain facing Iga Swiatek's Poland followed by Germany against Great Britain, as 12 teams assembled in Andalusia to battle for the title won last year for the first time by Canada.