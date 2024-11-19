Raducanu downs Hruncakova to give Great Britain lead over Slovakia in BJK Cup semi

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts after winning her semi-final singles match against Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova

Emma Raducanu (22) put Britain 1-0 up on Slovakia in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Tuesday in Malaga with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova (26).

Katie Boulter faces Rebecca Sramkova in the second singles rubber aiming to send four-time runners-up Britain through to Wednesday's final against Italy.

Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, opened the first set with a break against Hruncakova, ranked 238th in the world, 180 places beneath her.

The Briton opened up a 5-2 lead with another break in the fifth game before Hruncakova found her footing.

The Slovakian saved a set point, breaking back for 5-3 and then consolidating as Raducanu wobbled but then closed out comfortably on her serve.

Sidelined with a foot injury since mid-September until this week, the 22-year-old at times struggled with her opponent's power but was otherwise superior.

Raducanu broke in the fifth and seventh games to serve for the set but could not polish it off at the first opportunity as Hruncakova resisted.

She eventually sealed her victory with a strong serve which the Slovakian could not return.

"Every match is extremely challenging and as the tournament progresses more and more, I think today was a really really tough battle," said Raducanu, who enjoyed strong British support in the arena.

"(She) has a huge ball strike, and despite her rank she plays much above that."

Jasmine Paolini's Italy defeated Poland and Iga Swiatek with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.