  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Iga Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final

Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Iga Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her impressive victory
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her impressive victoryAFP
Aryna Sabalenka (26) advanced to her first Cincinnati Open final with relative ease, defeating Polish world number one Iga Swiatek (23) 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

In their third clash of the season and their first on a hard court, the Belarusian world number three showcased her prowess with a fast-paced, aggressive style.

Despite a valiant effort to mount a late comeback, Swiatek struggled to keep up with Sabalenka's pace and precision and was ultimately unable to close the deficit.

Sabalenka will compete in her ninth WTA 1000 final on Monday, while US player Jessica Pegula faces Spain's Paula Badosa later on Sunday for the other spot in the final.

