Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins as Jessica Pegula survives stern test

Iga Swiatek (22) made quick work of qualifier Danielle Collins (29) as she raced to a 6-1 6-0 victory on Wednesday to reach the Cincinnati Open third round as third seed Jessica Pegula survived a tough opening match.

World number one Swiatek broke Collins seven times, faced only two break points and wrapped up a one-sided match in a tidy 59 minutes.

"I feel like I was really solid and I didn't make a lot of unforced errors," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I really like playing that way because it gives me confidence and I can be proactive from the beginning to the end so I am pretty proud of today."

Swiatek raced out to 3-0 lead in the opener and, after both players swapped service breaks, the top-seeded Pole held to love before closing out the set with her fourth break.

It was more one-way traffic in the second set as a fully-focused Swiatek shifted into cruise control and barely broke a sweat in a match she ended in style with a break to love.

Earlier, Jessica Pegula (29) had her hands full in her first match since winning last week's Canadian Open as the American overcame a slow start to secure a gutsy 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 win over Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan (29).

Pegula comfortably lost the first-set tiebreak but showed her quality in the second set before racing out to a 3-0 lead in the decider en route to her 27th hardcourt win this year.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24), the Czech 10th seed, beat Anastasia Potapova (27) 6-4 6-2 and Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina (26) overcame lucky loser Varvara Gracheva (23) 6-3 6-1.