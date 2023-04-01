Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins as Jessica Pegula survives stern test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins as Jessica Pegula survives stern test
Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins as Jessica Pegula survives stern test
Iga Swiatek needed just 59 minutes to beat Danielle Collins
Iga Swiatek needed just 59 minutes to beat Danielle Collins
Reuters
Iga Swiatek (22) made quick work of qualifier Danielle Collins (29) as she raced to a 6-1 6-0 victory on Wednesday to reach the Cincinnati Open third round as third seed Jessica Pegula survived a tough opening match.

World number one Swiatek broke Collins seven times, faced only two break points and wrapped up a one-sided match in a tidy 59 minutes.

"I feel like I was really solid and I didn't make a lot of unforced errors," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I really like playing that way because it gives me confidence and I can be proactive from the beginning to the end so I am pretty proud of today."

Swiatek - Collins highlights
Flashscore

Swiatek raced out to 3-0 lead in the opener and, after both players swapped service breaks, the top-seeded Pole held to love before closing out the set with her fourth break.

It was more one-way traffic in the second set as a fully-focused Swiatek shifted into cruise control and barely broke a sweat in a match she ended in style with a break to love.

Earlier, Jessica Pegula (29) had her hands full in her first match since winning last week's Canadian Open as the American overcame a slow start to secure a gutsy 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 win over Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan (29).

Pegula comfortably lost the first-set tiebreak but showed her quality in the second set before racing out to a 3-0 lead in the decider en route to her 27th hardcourt win this year.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24), the Czech 10th seed, beat Anastasia Potapova (27) 6-4 6-2 and Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina (26) overcame lucky loser Varvara Gracheva (23) 6-3 6-1.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaPegula JessicaCollins DanielleGracheva VarvaraKasatkina DariaPotapova AnastasiaTrevisan MartinaVondrousova Marketa
Related Articles
Stephens stuns defending champion Garcia, Jabeur rallies in Cincinnati
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Samsonova upsets Sabalenka, Pegula holds off Gauff at Canadian Open
Show more
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams among US Open wildcard entries
Daniil Medvedev cruises past Lorenzo Musetti to reach Cincinnati third round
Misfiring Carlos Alcaraz survives Jordan Thompson scare in Cincinnati
Tennis Tracker: Canadian Open champion Pegula wins in Cincinnati, Zverev advances
Azarenka upsets Krejcikova, Wozniacki loses to Gracheva in Cincinnati opener
Defending champion Coric beats Korda in Cincinnati opener, Fritz outlasts Lehecka
Abdominal strain forces Andy Murray to withdraw from Cincinnati Open
Relieved Auger-Aliassime snaps five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |