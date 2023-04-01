Tennis Tracker: Garcia loses to Cirstea in Abu Dhabi, Raducanu in action later

Caroline Garcia is in action today
AFP, Flashscore
After a relatively quiet week in the world of tennis following the Australian Open, the action ramps up once again with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all starting today.

12:58 CET - Caroline Garcia (30) has lost her opening match in Abu Dhabi, falling to Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4

Match stats
Flashscore

Elsewhere, Camila Osorio (22), Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (32) and Clara Tauson (21) have all won their first matches in Cluj-Napoca. 

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all kicking off. It should be a busy one!

