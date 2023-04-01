Tennis Tracker: Czech Republic face Australia for place in Davis Cup semi-final

Team captain Hewitt and Minaur in a press conference ahead of tie
Team captain Hewitt and Minaur in a press conference ahead of tie
Profimedia
The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

7:10 CET - The 2022 Davis Cup finalists Australia will this afternoon take on the 2013 winners Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals. Alex De Minaur (24) is the standout player for the Aussies and if he is in good form, Australia will be hard to beat. However, Jiri Lehecka (22) made the fourth round at Wimbledon this season and possesses exciting talent so he could cause Minaur some problems. 

Either way, it should be entertaining so follow it all here with us

Overnight we had some bad Wimbledon-related news for fans as the council have rejected planning permission for its expansion. 

Read more here.

Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada

