Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic beats Draper to give Serbia advantage as Djokovic takes to court

Novak Djokovic will take to the court later on Thursday evening

The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

20:32 CET - The first rubber between Great Britain and Serbia has come to an end as Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has beaten Jack Draper (21) in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

Now, Novak Djokovic (36) has the opportunity to send Serbia into the semi-finals as he takes on Cameron Norrie (28).

Follow that game now.

18:31 CET - Great Britain and Serbia have started their quarter-final contest with Jack Draper (21) and Miomir Kecmanovic (24) battling for the first point of the tie.

17:02 CET - What a day for Jannik Sinner! The 22-year-old has almoost single-handedly put Italy in the Davis Cup semi-finals, winning his singles encounter before teaming up with Lorenzo Sonego (28) to beat Tallon Griekspoor (27) for the second time today and Wesley Koolhof (34) 6-3, 6-4 in the deciding doubles game to book his nation's spot in the semi-finals. Hard luck for the Dutch, who will no doubt be back again next year.

14:57 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has levelled the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands after he beat Tallon Griekspoor (27) 7-6, 6-1 in Malaga. The last eight match will now go down to the deciding doubles.

13:11 CET - After three sets and two tie-breaks, Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) has given the Netherlands a 1-0 lead at the Davis Cup! He defeated Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).

7:10 CET - After a thrilling comeback from Australia in the Davis Cup yesterday, we have another fascinating tie ahead of us today. Jannik Sinner's (22) Italy face the Netherlands in the quarter-final and it should be a blockbuster!