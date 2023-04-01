Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic beats Draper to give Serbia advantage as Djokovic takes to court

20:32 CET - The first rubber between Great Britain and Serbia has come to an end as Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has beaten Jack Draper (21) in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.
Now, Novak Djokovic (36) has the opportunity to send Serbia into the semi-finals as he takes on Cameron Norrie (28).
18:31 CET - Great Britain and Serbia have started their quarter-final contest with Jack Draper (21) and Miomir Kecmanovic (24) battling for the first point of the tie.
17:02 CET - What a day for Jannik Sinner! The 22-year-old has almoost single-handedly put Italy in the Davis Cup semi-finals, winning his singles encounter before teaming up with Lorenzo Sonego (28) to beat Tallon Griekspoor (27) for the second time today and Wesley Koolhof (34) 6-3, 6-4 in the deciding doubles game to book his nation's spot in the semi-finals. Hard luck for the Dutch, who will no doubt be back again next year.
14:57 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has levelled the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands after he beat Tallon Griekspoor (27) 7-6, 6-1 in Malaga. The last eight match will now go down to the deciding doubles.
13:11 CET - After three sets and two tie-breaks, Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) has given the Netherlands a 1-0 lead at the Davis Cup! He defeated Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
7:10 CET - After a thrilling comeback from Australia in the Davis Cup yesterday, we have another fascinating tie ahead of us today. Jannik Sinner's (22) Italy face the Netherlands in the quarter-final and it should be a blockbuster!